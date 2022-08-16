Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Guess’ Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GES opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $24,309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $11,512,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

