Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
