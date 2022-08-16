Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dyadic International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.