Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Decreases By 8.1%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.