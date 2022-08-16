Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

