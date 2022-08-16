Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aequi Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,045,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 115,078 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 287,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

