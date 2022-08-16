Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to Sell at B. Riley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

