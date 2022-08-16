Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 839,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

