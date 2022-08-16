JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

EQRx Stock Performance

EQRx stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. EQRx has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.99.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

