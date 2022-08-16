JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

EQRx stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. EQRx has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.99.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQRx during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

