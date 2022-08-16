Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Decreases By 8.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

