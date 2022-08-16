JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Neutral

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

ELAN opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

