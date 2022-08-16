Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

GILD opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

