Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4,908.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $292.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.