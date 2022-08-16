Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,008 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

OTIS opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

