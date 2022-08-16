Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

