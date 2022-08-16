Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $989.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.12. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,222.15%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

