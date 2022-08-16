Western Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

