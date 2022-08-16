Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 42,422 PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of PCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,263,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,335,300.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,263,606 shares in the company, valued at $25,335,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $320,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

