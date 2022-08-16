Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,224 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after buying an additional 110,284 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

