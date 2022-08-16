HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 589,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

HP stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

