Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,915 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

