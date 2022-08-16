Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,488,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.