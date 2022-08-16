Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

