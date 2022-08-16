SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SAP by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

SAP stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

