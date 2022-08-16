Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

