Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $490,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,416 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18.

