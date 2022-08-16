Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.