Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

