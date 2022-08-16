Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex Price Performance

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $254.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.01 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

