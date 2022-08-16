Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

