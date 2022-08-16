Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

