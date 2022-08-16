Boston Partners Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

