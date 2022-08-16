Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.25% of Antares Pharma worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

