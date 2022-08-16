Boston Partners Raises Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Boston Partners raised its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $931.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

