Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGames worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Stock Performance

Shares of NGMS opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

