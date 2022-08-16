Fiera Capital Corp Sells 50 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $81,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,687.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,642.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,886.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

