Fiera Capital Corp Sells 438 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

