Boston Partners Increases Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of BGC Partners worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

