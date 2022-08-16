Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $201.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

