Boston Partners Purchases 863 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

