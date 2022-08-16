Fiera Capital Corp Invests $337,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.