1,200 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 182,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $3,943,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

AXP opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.16. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.