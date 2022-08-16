Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,043 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PYPL stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

