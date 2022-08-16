Wulff Hansen & CO. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

