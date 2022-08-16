Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 770 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $355.34 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

