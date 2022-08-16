Fiera Capital Corp Buys 20,794 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SilverCrest Metals Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

