Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,322 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

