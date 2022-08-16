Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Trading Up 1.2 %

FirstCash stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.08. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

