Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 513,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $41.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.