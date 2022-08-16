Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,338 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

