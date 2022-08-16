Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 36,085 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIK. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Articles

